AE Wealth Management LLC Has $270,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $214.14 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.46 and a 52-week high of $248.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.47.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

