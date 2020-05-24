AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 297,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 139,221 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $592,000.

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $26.28.

