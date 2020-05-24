AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,228 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 455,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 52,307 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 221,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NNN opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $59.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.67.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.