AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Xylem from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

NYSE XYL opened at $62.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

