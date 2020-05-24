1,042 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $6,903,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total value of $450,022.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $436,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,393 shares of company stock worth $77,316,696 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

SBA Communications stock opened at $289.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,624.05 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.65 and a 200-day moving average of $262.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $203.10 and a 52 week high of $317.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.