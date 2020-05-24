SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,781,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of RWX opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

