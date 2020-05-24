Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $2,993,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $90,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $192.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.52. Amedisys Inc has a 52 week low of $107.17 and a 52 week high of $218.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Vickie L. Capps purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.00 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $332,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.87, for a total transaction of $208,546.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and have sold 36,053 shares valued at $6,336,849. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

