Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $573,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $382,099.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.