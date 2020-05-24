Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,448,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.58. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $114.61.

