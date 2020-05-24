Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Novocure were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Novocure by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novocure by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Novocure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVCR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Novocure in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Novocure from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 31,332 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $1,996,788.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 649,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,421,823.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,611 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $102,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,624,374. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Novocure stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94. Novocure Ltd has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

