AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $272.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

