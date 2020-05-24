AE Wealth Management LLC Has $296,000 Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $51,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus upped their price target on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE SNY opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

