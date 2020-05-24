Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,013 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 32,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 32.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

