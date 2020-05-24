Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

