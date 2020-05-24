First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,213 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 90,680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Tapestry worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 17,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tapestry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NYSE:TPR opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

