AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,580 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,580 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 586.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,557,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,834 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $20,309,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 570.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,255,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,806,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

