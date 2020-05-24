AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,456 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 73,821 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 844.0% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 31,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

