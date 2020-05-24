IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,213 Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,213 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after acquiring an additional 83,689 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,646,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,905,000 after acquiring an additional 73,824 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,615,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,785,000 after acquiring an additional 107,981 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 39,977 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,937.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.26. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $138.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

