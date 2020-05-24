IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,491 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Cowen worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after acquiring an additional 655,105 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,884,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 443,028 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 718,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $3,806,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COWN stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $210.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cowen Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 7.24%.

COWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cowen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,762.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $97,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,706.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $343,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

