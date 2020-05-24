IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 17,546 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 79.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,546 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PC Connection by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PC Connection by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 43.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $711.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 2.91%. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

