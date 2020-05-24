IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,098 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2,556.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $106,823.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $64,937.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $204,145. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBZ stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $277.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.61 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

