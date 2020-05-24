IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 245.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,583 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 152.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 88,308 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 12.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $59.81 on Friday. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $29,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,483.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,197 shares of company stock worth $119,683. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

