4,058 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPSC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $86,930.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO James J. Frome sold 63,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $3,799,455.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,573.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,129 shares of company stock worth $4,370,849. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

