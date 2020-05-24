4,058 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPSC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $86,930.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 63,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $3,799,455.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,573.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,129 shares of company stock worth $4,370,849. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,213 Heartland Financial USA Inc
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,213 Heartland Financial USA Inc
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cowen Inc
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cowen Inc
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 17,546 Shares of PC Connection, Inc.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 17,546 Shares of PC Connection, Inc.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in CBIZ, Inc.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in CBIZ, Inc.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in ASGN Inc
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in ASGN Inc
4,058 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC
4,058 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report