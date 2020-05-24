IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,344 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SASR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

SASR opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.20 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In related news, Director Pamela A. Little acquired 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $71,206.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $471,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Micklem acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.23 per share, with a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,880 shares of company stock valued at $279,406. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

SASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

