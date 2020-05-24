IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $189,000 Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,829 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kate W. Duchene acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RECN shares. BidaskClub lowered Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:RECN opened at $10.52 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $346.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

