IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $189,000 Holdings in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,727 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in INTL Fcstone were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in INTL Fcstone by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in INTL Fcstone by 45.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in INTL Fcstone in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in INTL Fcstone by 237.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in INTL Fcstone by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTL Fcstone stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $811.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.37. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58.

INTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded INTL Fcstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

