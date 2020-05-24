IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $42,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,043,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,434,000 after acquiring an additional 742,322 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,421,000 after acquiring an additional 453,956 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $3,912,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $8,300,000.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of HWC opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $319.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.