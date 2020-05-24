Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,121 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Stericycle by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle Inc has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $67.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research cut Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

