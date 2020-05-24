Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Entegris by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,364.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENTG opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.