Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 9,401.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,015,000 after buying an additional 21,605,750 shares during the period. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $175,509,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,356 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,564 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7,159.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,473,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $18.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The business had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $300,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $1,062,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,404.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,937 shares of company stock worth $5,067,371.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

