Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Henry Schein worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,414,000 after purchasing an additional 837,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,134,000 after purchasing an additional 281,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,508,000 after purchasing an additional 54,218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after purchasing an additional 119,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 175,859 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

