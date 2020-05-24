First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.67 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 943,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 118,812 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of EQT worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 196.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 932.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQT opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.18 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EQT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EQT from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

