Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 290,138 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,126.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $30.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

