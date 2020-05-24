Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 55,613 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,613 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of Arconic worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $12.84 on Friday. Arconic Inc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana Toman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 63,200 shares of company stock worth $704,996. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,121 Shares of Stericycle Inc
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,121 Shares of Stericycle Inc
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Entegris Inc
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Entegris Inc
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Pinterest
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Pinterest
Henry Schein, Inc. Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP
Henry Schein, Inc. Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP
First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.67 Million Position in EQT Co.
First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.67 Million Position in EQT Co.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report