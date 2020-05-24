Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 55,613 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,613 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of Arconic worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $12.84 on Friday. Arconic Inc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diana Toman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 63,200 shares of company stock worth $704,996. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

