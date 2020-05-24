Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $39.73 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,596,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $39,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

