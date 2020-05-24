Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.57% of Iradimed worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Iradimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Iradimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iradimed by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iradimed by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iradimed by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 41,602 shares of company stock worth $969,648 in the last ninety days. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Iradimed from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of Iradimed stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Iradimed Corp has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Iradimed had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

