Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,128,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,336 shares in the company, valued at $29,372,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $158,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,736.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,100 shares of company stock worth $4,041,497 in the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITE opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $119.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

