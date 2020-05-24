Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,475 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.63% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $44,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $43.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $828,397.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

