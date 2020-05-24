Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.19% of Jabil worth $44,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBL. ValuEngine upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Argus lowered their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lowered their target price on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

JBL stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

