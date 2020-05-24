eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of eHealth worth $40,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays began coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $133.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.22. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.39 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock worth $986,250 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

