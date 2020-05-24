New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.85 Million Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Jabil worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.