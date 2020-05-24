Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.34% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $44,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCMP opened at $132.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.40. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $169.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCMP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $334,654.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

