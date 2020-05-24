IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in HMS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 21,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in HMS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in HMS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in HMS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in HMS by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HMS alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HMSY. ValuEngine lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HMS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

In related news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HMS Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.