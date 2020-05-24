IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,923,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after purchasing an additional 280,919 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,520,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,750,000 after purchasing an additional 88,934 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 889,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,266,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENS opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $78.97.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

