IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 103,358 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 103,358 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Diamond Offshore Drilling as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 231,361 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,133 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,482.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,435,080 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,372 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,097 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $3.50 to $0.90 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Diamond Offshore Drilling to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

Shares of DO opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

