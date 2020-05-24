IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.16 per share, with a total value of $190,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.04. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.13.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.93 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 29.09%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

