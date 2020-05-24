IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $189,000 in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,945 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $44,581.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $549,946.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,369,539 shares in the company, valued at $96,843,058.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $1,572,332. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

