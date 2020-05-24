IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CBTX by 1,378.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBTX in the 4th quarter valued at $3,553,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CBTX alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBTX. Stephens upgraded CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

CBTX stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. CBTX Inc has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). CBTX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CBTX Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $258,450.00. Also, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $235,430.00. 30.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBTX Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.