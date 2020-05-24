8,238 Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,238 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of CATY opened at $24.96 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.