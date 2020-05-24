IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $189,000 in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,718 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $15,224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,255,000 after buying an additional 138,960 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,579,000 after buying an additional 137,619 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 128,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,635,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl M. Carlson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,440. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $722.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Compass Point raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

